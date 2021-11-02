Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Jordan Henderson: Luis Suarez’s contribution to Liverpool deserves recognition

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 3:54 pm
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson believes Luis Suarez deserves the recognition of the Anfield crowd (Stephen Pond/PA)
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson believes Luis Suarez deserves the recognition of the Anfield crowd (Stephen Pond/PA)

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits Luis Suarez played a big role in his own career and believes the former Reds striker deserves the appreciation of Anfield.

The Atletico Madrid player returns to his former home in the Champions League on Wednesday and looks set to start with Antoine Griezmann suspended.

His only other previous visit as an opponent was for the famous 4-0 semi-final comeback against Barcelona when the circumstances of the occasion did not lend themselves to a warm reception either before or after the game.

Suarez scored 82 goals in 133 appearances for Liverpool between 2011 and 2014 and was the main driving force behind their Premier League title near miss under Brendan Rodgers.

His time at Anfield was not without controversy, with suspensions for racially abusing Patrice Evra and biting Branislav Ivanovic, and he is an infuriating opponent to play against but Henderson believes his contribution to the club warrants recognition.

“When Luis was here he was phenomenal for a number of years, he was outstanding,” said Henderson.

“We all know he’s a top player for a long time, who produced so many good moments at Liverpool.

“The fans know that and will appreciate what he did at this football club – I don’t think Luis will be too bothered – so maybe not during the game but it would be nice after the game for him to get a nice reception from the crowd.”

Henderson admits he learned a lot from the tenacious Uruguay international.

“I took a lot from him. He helped us a lot when he was at Liverpool with the mentality side of it, how he was in training, he always wanted to win and he played through pain barriers and things like that,” said the midfielder, who still occasionally speaks to his former team-mate.

“He helped me massively and made me grow in confidence as a player and I had a good relationship with him on the pitch but also off the pitch as well.”

In terms of the prospect of facing him on Wednesday, Henderson added: “He poses a lot of challenges.

“He’s a world-class player who causes a lot of problems for defences, he’s always in and around the goal and if he gets a chance I’m sure he will take it so we have to be on our guard with him.

“Luis is a top striker who can cause any team problems.”

