Joseph Laumann takes charge of Barnsley against their fellow strugglers Derby

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 4:09 pm
Barnsley face their first game following the sacking of Markus Schopp (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Barnsley face their first game following the sacking of Markus Schopp (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Joseph Laumann will take charge of Barnsley for the first time as the Championship’s bottom two sides prepare to meet at Oakwell.

Laumann has stepped in for two games on a caretaker basis following the dismissal of Markus Schopp this week after seven successive defeats.

Striker Carlton Morris continues to be absent with a knee injury while Callum Styles is also a doubt as he battles to recover from a muscle issue.

Josh Benson and Victor Adeboyejo will be looking to force their way into the starting line-up after appearing off the bench in Saturday’s loss at Bristol City.

Wayne Rooney’s rock-bottom Derby also go into the game in dire need of a result after enduring a run of five games without a win.

Colin Kazim-Richards could be restored to the starting line-up after making a succession of appearances off the bench following an Achilles injury.

But midfielders Jason Knight and Krystian Bielik remain unavailable due to thigh and knee injuries respectively.

Rooney could make further changes following Saturday’s loss to Blackburn, with Sam Baldock and Lee Buchanan among those pushing to return.

