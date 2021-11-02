No new injury concerns for managerless Cardiff ahead of their clash with QPR

Managerless Cardiff have no new injury concerns ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with QPR on Wednesday.

Marlon Pack returns to contention for the game while James Collins remains sidelined.

Joe Ralls has a problem with his shoulder and has managed parts of training but did not fully take part on Monday and is expected to be unavailable for interim manager Steve Morison.

Chanka Zimba is expected to earn a call-up to the first-team squad after impressing for the under-23s this season.

QPR will make a late decision on Lyndon Dykes’ fitness for the trip to Cardiff.

The Scotland striker injured his ankle in the final minutes of the draw against Nottingham Forest on Friday but was forced to play on after manager Mark Warburton had already made all of his substitutions.

Dykes left the ground in a protective boot but Warburton said it was precautionary and he could be available on Wednesday.

Sam McCallum and Jordy de Wijs remain sidelined with hamstring and calf injuries respectively.