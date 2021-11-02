Everton board member Sarvar Ismailov steps down for personal and health reasons By Press Association November 2, 2021, 5:39 pm Everton board member Sarvar Ismailov has resigned for personal and health reasons (Michael Regan/PA) Everton board member Sarvar Ismailov has stepped down from his duties for personal and health reasons. Ismailov, the nephew of the Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov – a long-time business partner of owner Farhad Moshiri and one of the club’s major sponsors – was Moshiri’s executive representative. He has resigned from the board of directors and all his other positions, including sporting and commercial director for Everton Women. “The decision was taken by Mr Ismailov and is effective immediately,” said a statement from the club. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Yorkshire chief to face DCMS hearing over handling of Azeem Rafiq racism claims Chairman steps down as Scotgold reveals plans to increase gold production in 2022 Yorkshire board faces call to resign after response to racism allegations Walter Smith: The Rangers great who brought a golden era to Ibrox