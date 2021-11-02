Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Spurs will hope serial winner Antonio Conte can end their quest for silverware

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 5:51 pm
Antonio Conte has been appointed by Tottenham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Antonio Conte has been appointed by Tottenham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tottenham will hope Antonio Conte can continue his trophy-winning magic after being appointed as the successor to axed manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Spurs have turned to a former Premier League winner, with Chelsea five years ago, who also has four league titles to his name in his native Italy with Juventus and Inter Milan.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Conte’s career honours and his win percentage with major clubs.

Trophies

Antonio Conte kisses the Premier League trophy after winning it with Chelsea
Antonio Conte is a former Premier League champion (Mike Egerton/PA)

Having guided Bari to the Serie B title in 2009 and also led Siena to promotion, Conte’s run of top-level success began after joining Juventus in 2011.

He won the Serie A title in each of his first three seasons in charge, the first three of a run of nine successive titles for the Bianconeri – ended only when Conte led Inter Milan to the 2020-21 title.

That was his second and final season at the San Siro, with the first having produced a runner-up finish in the Europa League after losing a thrilling final 3-2 to tournament specialists Sevilla.

In his time away from Serie A he managed Italy to Euro 2016 where they suffered a penalty shootout loss on penalties to Germany in the last eight, and led Chelsea to the 2016-17 Premier League title and the following season’s FA Cup.

Win record

Antonio Conte's top-flight managerial record
Antonio Conte averages a 65 per cent win rate (PA graphic)

Conte has been remarkably consistent across his top-level career, emerging with a win percentage in the mid-60s from all three of the big clubs he has managed.

He was in charge of Juve of 132 matches in all competitions across three seasons – interrupted by a four-month ban following an investigation into historical match-fixing allegations in Italy’s lower leagues. Conte was initially suspended for 10 months for “failure to report sporting fraud” during his time as Siena manager, with the sanction reduced on appeal to the Italian Olympic committee.

Winning 87 of those games to kick-start the club’s long run of league success, he can lay claim to a 65.9 per cent win rate. The Old Lady drew 31 and lost only 14 games under Conte, scoring 235 goals and conceding 90.

He enjoyed a near-identical 65.1 per cent win rate at Chelsea, 69 out of 106 games, with 17 draws and 20 losses while his side scored 212 goals and conceded 102. The latter figures were almost exactly reproduced in 102 games at Inter – 214 to 102 – though 64 wins saw his percentage drop very slightly to 62.7.

Overall he has won 220 out of 340 games with the three clubs, 64.7 per cent, and lost only 49 with his teams scoring a combined 661 goals to the 294 they have conceded.

Jose Mourinho, left, and Andre Villas-Boas
Jose Mourinho, left, and Andre Villas-Boas have previously managed both Chelsea and Spurs (Sean Dempsey/PA)

He becomes the fourth man to manage first Chelsea and then Tottenham in the Premier League era, with the records of Jose Mourinho, Andre Villas-Boas and Glenn Hoddle offering little indication of what to expect.

None of the three won a trophy with the club – Juande Ramos accounted for their only major honour of the 21st century thus far in the 2007-08 League Cup – with Mourinho’s win percentage declining from 58.8 per cent across his two spells at Chelsea to 51.2 per cent with Spurs, though Villas-Boas improved from 47.5 to 55 per cent and Hoddle from 33.3 to 38 per cent.

Conte out-performed all three in that regard at Stamford Bridge – Spurs will be looking for a repeat in his return to the capital.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]