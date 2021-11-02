Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hibernian’s next two Premiership games postponed after more positive Covid tests

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 8:00 pm
Hibernian’s next two cinch Premiership games have been postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak at the club (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hibernian’s cinch Premiership games against Ross County and Livingston have been postponed following further positive Covid tests at Easter Road.

The games, which were due to take place on Wednesday and Saturday, have been postponed following discussions with the Scottish Professional Football League, NHS Lothian and the clubs.

The Ross game had been rescheduled for Wednesday evening after last Saturday’s game was postponed at short notice.

Two Hibs players tested positive on Saturday morning, meaning they could not field a team given the number of close contacts.

Announcing the postponements on Tuesday evening, Hibernian said on the club website: “This decision was made after a significant number of first-team players, staff, and development squad players tested positive over the last few days.

“By following all the guidelines, we wouldn’t be able to field a team for either game, which has led us to no other alternative than to postpone the fixtures.

“The individuals will not be named due to medical confidentiality and those affected will now self-isolate in line with the protocol.

“We are in constant discussions with NHS Lothian to reduce the spread of Covid and HTC has subsequently been closed for a deep clean.

“We have also undergone an internal investigation regarding the outbreak and are confident in our processes.

“We will continue to take every precaution necessary as the safety of our players and staff is of absolute importance.

“We would also like to apologise to our supporters who have made plans to attend the rearranged fixture at Ross County. We made our thoughts incredibly clear to the SPFL before the fixture was rearranged, and it took them until today, after more positive tests were recorded and several meetings, to make the right decision, which we thank them for.”

Although fully-vaccinated close contacts can exit self-isolation if they return a negative PCR test, Hibs stated they had further positive tests on Sunday.

The club expressed their unhappiness at being told by the SPFL to play the game in Dingwall on Wednesday and were expected to be without a full team of players with five already out of Saturday’s game through injury.

