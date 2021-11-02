Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Millwall continue fine form with win over out-of-sorts Reading

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 9:49 pm
Benik Afobe was Millwall’s match-winner (Simon Galloway/PA)
Benik Afobe was Millwall’s match-winner (Simon Galloway/PA)

Benik Afobe poached the only goal of the game as Millwall made it five wins from their last seven games in the Championship with a 1-0 victory over Reading.

A double change at half-time by the Lions led to a vast improvement after the break, following a drab first half at The Den, and they were able to lift themselves to eighth in the table.

This, however, was a fourth straight defeat for the injury-ravaged Royals and they failed to register a shot on target during an insipid display in south London.

The visitors included 19-year-old Tyrell Ashcroft at right-back for his senior debut, while every outfield player on their bench was his age or younger.

Although Reading manager Veljko Paunovic was not present at The Den, following his positive Covid-19 test, he was directing operations from home.

Millwall’s Jed Wallace tested Reading goalkeeper Luke Southwood in the fourth minute with a free-kick from 25 yards that the youngster was able to push behind.

Southwood had to be alert halfway through the first half to come out and make a smothering save from Afobe, who had been played through by Wallace’s fine pass.

They were fairly rare openings in what was a quiet first half-hour, in which the visitors were not able to make any inroads.

The chances dried up for the Lions as half-time approached as well, with Billy Mitchell trying to force the issue by shooting wide from 25 yards after a decent run not long before the break.

There was still time before the players went back to the changing rooms for Reading’s Ovie Ejaria to shoot across the face of goal and wide from a narrow angle.

Millwall almost had a lucky break on the hour mark as Ryan Leonard’s cross from the right ended up hitting the face of the bar.

Mason Bennett, one of the players introduced at half-time, then drew another good stop from Southwood with a rising effort from just outside the box.

The pressure finally told in the 71st minute when Wallace played a lovely ball over the top for Leonard to run on to and his low cross allowed Afobe to slide the ball into the open goal.

Reading’s best chance to equalise came after 77 minutes when Ashcroft’s cross ran through to top scorer John Swift, who was able to control but not find the target as he curled his effort over.

Millwall, for whom this was a deserved three points, almost had a second with nine minutes left as Wallace cut the ball back for Leonard, who fired his first-time shot from the edge of the area wide.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal