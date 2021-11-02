Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Swansea earn first away win in five games to end Coventry’s unbeaten home record

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 9:49 pm
Swansea secured an impressive win at Coventry (Nick Potts/PA)
Swansea secured an impressive win at Coventry (Nick Potts/PA)

Jamie Paterson struck against his hometown club as Swansea handed Coventry their first home league defeat of the season.

The Swans found themselves 2-0 up inside a lightning 15 minutes through Paterson and Joel Piroe before Kyle McFadzean’s header halved the deficit before the half-hour mark.

The 2-1 win was just the second time Russell Martin’s side had won away this season and moved the Welsh side into the top half of the table for the first time this campaign, whilst the Sky Blues suffered a first league defeat at home since March 2019.

Swansea, unchanged from the 3-0 dismantling of Peterborough at the weekend, opened the scoring inside five minutes after Coventry-born Paterson clinically slotted home inside the box.

Jake Bidwell’s cross was half cleared by Jake Clarke-Salter and the forward was on hand to net his third goal in five games with a first-time finish out of the reach of Simon Moore.

Matt Grimes nearly doubled the lead before the clock hit double figures when his whipped free-kick narrowly missed Moore’s left-hand post before Piroe claimed his ninth Sky Bet Championship goal of the season.

Oliver Ntcham set Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird free down the right and the wing-back cut inside and found the Dutch striker on the penalty spot.

He was given time to shift the ball onto his left foot before his deflected effort evaded Moore into the corner of the goal, the first time the Sky Blues had conceded twice at home in the league this season.

The visitors dominated the ball in the opening minutes but goalkeeper Ben Hamer had to be alert to clear the danger when Matt Godden was played through on goal.

But Mark Robins’ men weathered the early storm and McFadzean slammed home Gustavo Hamer’s cross on 27 minutes to end a frantic opening half an hour.

Callum O’Hare could have caught out Swans’ stopper Ben Hamer twice before the break, the former Leicester man smothering his attempted chip before the former Villa midfielder scuffed his effort after Hamer’s poor clearance.

Coventry looked for an equaliser after the break but top scorer Viktor Gyokeres couldn’t connect with Ian Maatsen’s cross at the back post, leaving him without a goal in his last five league games.

Swansea came closest to adding to the scoreline in the second half when Bidwell headed Grimes’ corner against the bar, but hung on despite later Coventry pressure to claim their first away win since a 1-0 victory against Bristol City on 20 August.

Fankaty Dabo forced Hamer into his best save of the night in injury time when his left-footed effort was tipped over the crossbar.

