Sunderland suffer another defeat as Sheffield Wednesday run riot

Sunderland’s League One automatic-promotion bid suffered another blow as Sheffield Wednesday condemned them to a third consecutive defeat with a 3-0 win at Hillsborough.

Having lost 1-0 at home to Charlton and 5-1 at Rotherham, the Black Cats went down to goals from Theo Corbeanu, Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory.

Corbeanu opened the scoring in the 13th minute, curling a low shot beyond Thorben Hoffmann from the edge of the area.

Dan Neil thought he had pulled a goal back when he put the ball in the net, but Sunderland’s celebrations were cut short by an offside flag.

It was 2-0 in the 39th minute when Corbeanu turned provider, crossing from the left for Kamberi to tap-in from close range.

As the half drew to a close, Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell made a fine save to keep out a shot from Tom Flanagan.

The hosts scored a third goal when Callum Paterson’s misdirected shot fell to Gregory, who turned the ball in from close range in the 53rd minute.

Sunderland substitute Alex Pritchard fired a late free-kick straight at Peacock-Farrell and Ross Stewart’s stoppage-time header was also comfortably saved by the keeper.