Wigan score three times in 10 minutes to complete comeback win over Fleetwood

Three goals in 10 minutes completed Wigan’s 3-2 comeback win at Fleetwood to take Leam Richardson’s side back to the Sky Bet League One summit.

Latics were heading for a second successive defeat as goals from Danny Andrew and Callum Morton put struggling Town in sight of a first-ever league victory over their visitors.

But Callum Lang began the fightback after 62 minutes, running onto Tom Bayliss’ pass and converting from a tight angle.

Will Keane’s seventh goal of the season with a 67th-minute header brought Latics level.

The great escape was completed when Curtis Tilt rose unmarked to convert Max Power’s inswinging corner.

And with leaders Plymouth not involved in league action, Wigan’s hard-fought three points took them top and atoned for their previous home defeat to Lincoln.

Andrew’s seventh-minute free-kick for his sixth goal of the campaign and Morton’s 52nd-minute penalty after being tripped by keeper Ben Amos put Simon Grayson’s men in the driving seat.

But Wigan, twice denied by fine Alex Cairns saves in the opening period, refused to fold. And their quick-fire goal blitz turned a potentially disastrous evening into a memorable one.