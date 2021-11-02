Ipswich end Wycombe’s perfect home record with thumping 4-1 win

Wycombe missed the chance to propel themselves into the automatic League One promotion places after a disappointing 4-1 home defeat to Ipswich.

The promotion-seeking Chairboys, who had previously won every home league game this season, have now conceded seven goals in their last two outings and more worryingly shipped three or more goals three times in their last seven.

David Wheeler marked his first league start of the season by firing the hosts ahead as he poked home from Ryan Tafazolli’s knockdown after 17 minutes.

But the lead lasted just 10 minutes as Bersant Celina’s stunning 25-yard strike levelled proceedings.

QPR loanee Macauley Bonne put Town ahead six minutes after the restart with his 11th goal of the season after David Stockdale’s attempted clearance.

Wes Burns put the game to bed when he fired home a third on the hour mark.

Burns was denied a second by a super Stockdale stop, with Christian Walton keeping Sam Vokes out at the other end.

Celina’s second goal deep in stoppage time secured Ipswich’s third win in four.