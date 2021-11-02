Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Neil Warnock’s landmark match ends in defeat as Luton beat Middlesbrough

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 10:08 pm
Luton spoiled Neil Warnock’s landmark (Mike Egerton/PA)
Three goals in five second-half minutes from Luton saw Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock beaten on his record-breaking 1,602nd match as a manager.

With Warnock overtaking Dario Gradi’s record of most games managing English league clubs, he saw Boro go ahead through 18-year-old striker Josh Coburn on his full debut.

But Sonny Bradley, Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick struck to condemn Boro to a 3-1 loss.

Boro broke the deadlock in the 15th minute with their first shot on target when Coburn slid home Andraz Sporar’s cross.

Luton might have conceded a penalty midway through the half when Dan Potts bundled Isaiah Jones over inside the box, but referee Tim Robinson gave nothing.

Cornick curled high over the bar from 25 yards, while with 37 minutes gone he chanced his arm again, sending a low shot that flicked off a defender and went behind.

The forward should have made it 1-1 in the 40th minute as he slid wide of the bottom corner with just Luke Daniels to beat.

Marcus Tavernier then curled over the bar from distance, while on the stroke of half-time Cornick’s long throw was flicked on and James Bree arrived at the far post but did not get enough on his effort, with Boro clearing off the line.

After the break, the fun really started, Luton drawing level after 57 minutes. Boro’s defenders completely switched off from a corner allowing an unmarked Bradley to power his downward header beyond Daniels for his first goal of the season.

One then became two on the hour mark, as another set-piece caused problems for the visiting defence, and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu kept the ball alive for leading scorer Adebayo to take a touch and hammer low into the net.

Luton then had their third in the 62nd minute as the visiting midfield were pressed into a mistake by Henri Lansbury, with Cornick played clean through and he found the bottom corner of the net.

Boro went close to pulling one back, with Tavernier’s fizzing free-kick requiring a block from Simon Sluga, while James Lea Siliki came off the bench to shoot miles over and also drag an effort wide.

Lansbury might have added a fourth from range, but flashed well, well wide, as victory saw Town climb back into the play-off places once more, sitting in sixth place ahead of Saturday’s home game with Stoke.

