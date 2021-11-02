Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Bromley win leaves Woking in the dark

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 10:22 pm
Bromley came away from Woking with a win (Adam Davy/PA)
Bromley came away from Woking with a win (Adam Davy/PA)

Bromley moved up to fourth in the National League table following a 2-0 win at Woking.

There had been little in the way of action when floodlight failure held up the first half on two separate occasions

When the match eventually got back under way Bromley enjoyed a spell of pressure, with goalkeeper Craig Ross parrying an effort from George Alexander and pushing away a James Alabi shot on the turn shortly afterwards.

Woking responded as the half progressed, with Tahvon Campbell finding the side-netting after good build-up play from Josh Casey.

Max Kretzschmar headed over and Rohan Ince saw a shot blocked as the home side started the second half brightly.

But it was Bromley who went in front after 78 minutes when Alabi won the ball and played it to Alexander for a simple tap-in.

And the visitors made the game safe with a second goal four minutes from time when substitute Jack Cawley, on his debut, volleyed in from a corner.

