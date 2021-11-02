Bromley win leaves Woking in the dark

Bromley moved up to fourth in the National League table following a 2-0 win at Woking.

There had been little in the way of action when floodlight failure held up the first half on two separate occasions

When the match eventually got back under way Bromley enjoyed a spell of pressure, with goalkeeper Craig Ross parrying an effort from George Alexander and pushing away a James Alabi shot on the turn shortly afterwards.

Woking responded as the half progressed, with Tahvon Campbell finding the side-netting after good build-up play from Josh Casey.

Max Kretzschmar headed over and Rohan Ince saw a shot blocked as the home side started the second half brightly.

But it was Bromley who went in front after 78 minutes when Alabi won the ball and played it to Alexander for a simple tap-in.

And the visitors made the game safe with a second goal four minutes from time when substitute Jack Cawley, on his debut, volleyed in from a corner.