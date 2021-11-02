Leam Richardson praises character of Wigan players after their comeback victory

Leam Richardson saluted his team’s “character and endeavour” as Wigan fought back from 2-0 down to beat Fleetwood 3-2 and secure a record-equalling sixth successive away win.

A goal early in each half from Danny Andrew and Callum Morton put Simon Grayson’s side in command after 52 minutes.

But the new Sky Bet League One leaders responded with three goals in 10 minutes from Callum Lang, Will Keane and Curtis Tilt – the latter’s header, 18 minutes from time.

“The result is fantastic,” said manager Richardson of Latics’ latest road success.

“We finished the first half with great momentum. And I did feel if we got something we would go on and get a result.

“Was it a free-kick to start with?” he asked of the foul by Tendayi Darikwa that led to Andrew’s sixth goal of the season. “Should Callum Lang have had a penalty? Absolutely.

“But credit to the lads they kept going. They showed fantastic character and when you show character and go right to the end you normally get what you deserve.

“I thought our character and endeavour allowed us to get that result.

“They believe in what they do. You don’t play with your emotion; you select the right decision and you get a better result

“Even at 2-0 down we didn’t try and snatch at things or get involved with the emotion of the game.

“I thought on reflection of the whole game we deserved the result. We have worked hard to get to the top of the league but we are not getting carried away.

“We know we can still do better in certain areas.”

Fleetwood remain in the bottom four, leaving boss Simon Grayson “frustrated and disappointed”.

He added: “We gave ourselves a great chance of winning the game by going 2-0 up against a team in the top three.

“We played well up to that point – passed the ball well, defended well and did all the jobs we wanted the players to do.

“But when they got some momentum we caved in. We didn’t deal with the pressure they caused us when they changed their shape.

“Our ball retention wasn’t anywhere near as good as it was in the first half. We gave possession away too cheaply which allowed Wigan to keep asking questions.

“Ultimately, their goals were really disappointing; two headers in the box and some indecision between the defence and the keeper for their first one.

“That gave them big momentum but we have got to deal with it better. You are going to be under pressure against the top teams so we need to be more ruthless and streetwise.”