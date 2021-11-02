Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Bonner hails ‘incredible’ Cambridge win at Morecambe

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 11:01 pm
Mark Bonner’s side cruised to victory at Morecambe (Simon Marper/PA)
Cambridge boss Mark Bonner said his side produced an “incredible” display as they made it back-to-back wins with a 2-0 victory at the Mazuma Stadium.

Goals in either half from Ben Worman and Joe Ironside gave Bonner’s side a second away win of the season.

Worman opened the scoring on 28 minutes with a stunning right foot volley from the edge of the Morecambe box and the goal changed the complexion of the game as Cambridge took charge.

Ironside sealed the points for the U’s with a 71st-minute penalty after substitute Shilow Tracey was clipped by Scott Wootton just inside the area.

Bonner said: “I think it was our best display of the season and it was an incredible win and performance.

“The lads have been unbelievable tonight.

“We were forced into a number of changes but the energy and intensity we showed and the control we showed was brilliant.

“It’s back-to-back wins and back-to-back clean sheets and that is something we will look to build on.

“Ben Worman gave us a great start with a sensational goal and we were all so delighted for him. I love the togetherness of the team and it was a massive win for us.”

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson said he was “embarrassed” by his side’s display.

He said: “It was an embarrassing display, our worst performance of the season. We deserved nothing and that is what we got.

“Tt was men against boys and after they took the lead we looked like we were beaten already and looked like a team very short of confidence.

“We didn’t pass the ball we didn’t compete and we didn’t test their keeper once and we have to do better.

“They were men and we were boys and we didn’t lay a glove on them.”

