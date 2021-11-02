Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Luton boss Nathan Jones: You only have respect for Neil Warnock

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 11:05 pm
Nathan Jones (right) hugs Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock (Mike Egerton/PA)
Luton boss Nathan Jones hailed opposite number Neil Warnock for breaking the record of the most games managing an English league club in the Hatters’ 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough.

Warnock’s milestone match was spoiled by three goals in five second-half minutes for Luton, who climbed back into the play-off places having dropped out following defeat to Preston at the weekend.

After ensuring 72-year-old Warnock could not celebrate victory having beaten Dario Gradi’s record by reaching 1,602 matches, Jones said: “We played Middlesbrough twice last year, missed two penalties, so I think we’ve done enough for him.

“You only have respect for him though.

“If you get to 100 games you’ve been a decent manager, if you get to 1,000 games, you’ve been a legendary manager, if you get to 1,602, you have to do something very, very well.

“He started in an era where it was tough, some real good characters, your Harry Redknapp’s when they started, he’s come through that and football evolves, so he’s had to evolve as well.

“Fair play, he’s had a wonderful, wonderful career. You look back in awe and say that’s the career you want to carve out, as if you take 1,600 games then you’ve done something right.”

The Boro boss looked like he could be registering another victory to his name when the visitors went ahead in the 16th minutes, Andraz Sporar crossing for 18-year-old striker Josh Coburn to slide home on his full debut.

Luton turned on the style after the break as Sonny Bradley headed home James Bree’s corner in the 57th minute and Elijah Adebayo hammered in a second with an hour gone.

Two minutes later, Harry Cornick went through to beat goalkeeper Luke Daniels.

Warnock said: “That’s football isn’t it, but the lads who have come out, we’ve had a load of injury problems.

“I didn’t want to leave Josh on but I thought he did ever so well on his full debut, worked his socks off, him and Isaiah Jones.

“I can’t fault them for effort, it’s just that determination to keep your goal intact really that we haven’t got enough of at the minute, with the lads that we’ve got missing.

“It (Kenilworth Road) is a good football ground, places like QPR, this, I love the atmosphere like that.

“I’ve come away, we’ve lost the game, three simple goals we’ve given away and yet it’s a game I think we should have won, so it’s disappointing for me on two fronts.

“I think they respect me, they’ve always given me stick here, most places, and I always give them stick back if I can, there’s not enough good humoured (interaction) like that around the place.”

