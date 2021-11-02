Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Frustration for Gareth Ainsworth as Wycombe beaten by Ipswich

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 11:13 pm
Gareth Ainsworth saw his side well beaten (Adam Davy/PA)
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth lamented his side’s lack of quality on the night as they slipped to a 4-1 defeat at home to Ipswich.

The Chairboys missed the chance to soar into League One’s automatic promotion places despite taking a 17th-minute lead through David Wheeler on his first league start of the season.

Bersant Celina’s stunning equaliser 10 minutes later got Ipswich back on level terms at the break before Macauley Bonne, Wes Burns and Celina’s second deep into stoppage time sealed the turnaround for The Tractor Boys.

“The timing of the goals was really disappointing,” said Ainsworth, whose side have now leaked seven goals in their last two games.

“Ipswich are a really good side, but so are we and we just didn’t show that enough tonight.

“It’s really disappointing because that’s not the type of performance we’ve prided ourselves on at home for so long.

“We needed more quality, that was clear to see, but you have to look at the positives and the effort was there.

“We have to look at the bigger picture. It’s been a fantastic first third of the season for us and we’re in a great position.

“It’s six wins out of seven for us at home so we can’t dwell on just this one game.

“I’ve got to thank the fans, because they have been brilliant all season and they came out in real numbers tonight. We have to say sorry to them because we couldn’t get the win and the scoreline’s a disappointing one.”

Ipswich boss Paul Cook said he hoped his side’s fans were enjoying the rollercoaster ride after picking up a sixth win of a topsy-turvy season.

The result at Adams Park was Ipswich’s fourth win in their last six league games and leaves Cook’s side ninth in the table.

“The best performances are when you come from behind and win, especially at grounds like this,” said Cook, whose side face Oldham next in the FA Cup on Saturday at Portman Road.

“It’s great for everyone’s confidence and belief, but it’s a small step. You have to make mistakes to learn, and unfortunately our mistakes have been really costing us.

“At stages of the game we were there as men to stand up and be counted. We carry a goal threat, but we know we have to be more defensively solid.

“We came under more pressure tonight than we’ve done for the majority of games but we looked more solid and that’s really pleasing.

“We’re on a rollercoaster ride, our supporters have had disappointments this year but we’ve also had some big highs as well. We’ve got to make sure we continue with those big highs.”

