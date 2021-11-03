Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dawid Malan loses top spot in the world Twenty20 batting rankings

By Press Association
November 3, 2021, 9:47 am
Dawid Malan has been knocked off top spot in the world T20 batting rankings (Mike Hewitt/PA)
Dawid Malan has been knocked off top spot in the world Twenty20 batting rankings by Pakistan captain Babar Azam, while England team-mate Jos Buttler is into the top 10 after some stellar T20 World Cup displays.

Malan rose to the top of the International Cricket Council standings in September last year, going above Babar, and went on to achieve the highest ever points rating for a batter – 915 – in December.

But he has averaged just 25.83 in 15 T20s this year – bringing his career record down to 41.6 in 34 matches – and has made scores of 28 not out, eight and six in his three innings at the World Cup.

Jos Buttler is up to ninth in the world T20 batting rankings (Aijaz Rahi/AP/PA)
Babar has amassed 198 runs at the tournament, amassing three half-centuries in four matches, to take him back above Malan.

Buttler is the current leading run-scorer in the World Cup after following up a dashing unbeaten 71 off 32 balls against Australia with 101 not out from 67 deliveries against Sri Lanka – his first international century in the format.

Buttler has leapt eight spots to a career-best position of ninth, while Adil Rashid has moved above fellow leg-spinner Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and into third spot in the bowling rankings, with Chris Jordan sitting ninth.

