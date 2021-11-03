Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brondby boss hoping to make home advantage count against Rangers

By Press Association
November 3, 2021, 11:15 am
Brondby manager Niels Frederiksen hopes for a better outcome against Rangers on Thursday. (Simon Cooper/PA)
Brondby manager Niels Frederiksen believes home advantage will make his team a strong proposition against Rangers on Thursday.

The Danish champions lost 2-0 in their Europa League Group A fixture at Ibrox a fortnight ago, but their boss believes they have a far better chance of pulling off a result in front of their own fans in the rematch in Copenhagen.

He said: “If we look at the match in Glasgow, it was probably our most even European match this season. We had some chances.

“The play and the possibilities we had were quite good and we were able, in some moments at least, to control the game.

“I think it will be easier at home. We saw also in our (Champions League qualifying) games against Salzburg that there was a big difference (possession-wise) between playing home and away, so I expect that we will have good possibilities against Rangers.

“The crowd will be extremely important. Every time we play at home the fans support the boys all the way. They can help push the boys on. We have fantastic fans who are behind the boys no matter if we are in front or behind. They are extremely important for us.”

Brondby have taken only one point from their three group matches so far, prompting Rangers manager Steven Gerrard to suggest that the Danes will view victory on Thursday as essential. Frederiksen disagrees.

He said: “I heard that Gerrard said it was a ‘must-win’ game for us. I don’t see it that way. Of course we’ll try to win, but we still have two rounds to play after this match. It would be best to win, no doubt about that, but it’s not for us a ‘must-win’ game.”

Rangers have conceded the first goal in eight of their last 11 matches and Frederiksen is hopeful they can put the Scottish champions under pressure from the outset.

He said: “We will go out and be there from the first minute, 100 per cent trying to chase a goal. That will be the best way to do it. It will never be easy because Rangers are a very strong team but we will try to get the first goal.

“We haven’t scored yet in this group, but last time we played in Glasgow, it was very close.”

