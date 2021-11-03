Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Tymal Mills injury blow for England

By Press Association
November 3, 2021, 2:41 pm Updated: November 3, 2021, 3:55 pm
Tymal Mills has suffered a thigh strain (Aijaz Rahi/PA)
England have suffered a major blow with the news Tymal Mills will miss the remainder of the T20 World Cup because of a right thigh strain.

Mills limped off the field during England’s Super 12s group match against Sri Lanka in Sharjah, having reached for his upper leg after abruptly pulling up in his delivery stride ahead of the fourth ball of his second over.

He was unable to return as Eoin Morgan’s side moved to the brink of the semi-finals courtesy of a hard-fought 26-run win on Monday evening and a subsequent scan has determined his absence for the rest of the tournament.

Mills tweeted: “Thank you for the messages. Absolutely gutted but I’ve been here before. Loved being back in an England shirt and will do all I can to get back again. Only a minor injury but I won’t be where I need to in the next 10 days. Backing the boys all the way.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced Mills’ fellow left-arm fast bowler Reece Topley has been upgraded to a place in the 15-strong squad, having travelled to the United Arab Emirates as one of three reserves.

Mills made a heartwarming first England appearance last month against the West Indies in both sides’ tournament opener after more than four injury-plagued years away from the international arena.

A congenital back condition has led to numerous complications in his career and he spent three months last winter in a brace, but a string of superb performances in the inaugural edition of The Hundred led to an England recall.

He is England’s joint-leading wicket-taker in the tournament with seven scalps, with his subtle changes of pace making him an attractive option at the end of the innings, to help England to four wins from four matches.

England have named an unchanged squad throughout the campaign – with Mark Wood and Tom Curran unavailable so far – but the Mills news will force their hand for their final group game against South Africa in Sharjah on Saturday.

