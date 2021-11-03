Snooker great finally signs Flintoff’s photo – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Liverpool offered words of encouragement to injured midfielder Harvey Elliott.

One day at a time 💪 We're with you, Harvey ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yvB91kBdls — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 3, 2021

The hard work continues 👊 pic.twitter.com/9HwEyGWOHp — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 3, 2021

Rio Ferdinand got excited.

Jamie Vardy was in good spirits.

Ugo Ehiogu was remembered, on what would have been his 49th birthday.

Today would have been Ugo Ehiogu's 49th birthday. Always in our thoughts. 💙 pic.twitter.com/2ienkrZ9CP — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 3, 2021

Today, we remember our former defender Ugo Ehiogu on what would have been his 49th birthday. 💜 pic.twitter.com/Lkr4ATARKf — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 3, 2021

Where’s the cue ball going?

Cricket

Freddie Flintoff got a photo signed by a snooker great after a 40-year wait.

Finally got this signed off one of my hero’s after waiting 40 years . @SteveSnooker Thankyou 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/tEOOiobGwx — Andrew Flintoff (@flintoff11) November 3, 2021

Tymal Mills reacted to his injury.

Thank you for the messages. Absolutely gutted but I’ve been here before. Loved being back in an England shirt and will do all I can to get back again. Only a minor injury but I won’t be where I need to in the next 10 days. Backing the boys all the way 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🦁 — Tymal Mills (@tmills15) November 3, 2021

Motor Racing

Valtteri Bottas was enjoying being back in Mexico.

Nico Rosberg continued to do his bit to tackle climate change.

Sport has a unique power to create positive change: That's what we aim for with @rosbergxracing 🙏 How would you like to see sports teams using their platform? I'm proud to introduce RXR at #COP26 We're committed to create positive change in each location that we visit 👍 pic.twitter.com/0UEg5sXDru — Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) November 3, 2021

Athletics

Roger Black and some fellow athletics greats filmed Pointless Celebrities.

Golf

Get creative, says Lee Westwood.

Swimming

Adam Peaty was talkin’ jive.

I’ve been learning this for the past 2 days straight and couldn’t get it until this morning! Who did it better? Me or @Mrs_katjones 🤷🏼‍♂️😜 The Jive is coming!!! pic.twitter.com/azfjb2t7wa — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) November 3, 2021

Sharron Davies talked up the benefits of exercise on #StressAwarenessDay.

Exercise is one of the very best stress controllers! Releases Naturel feel good hormones & gives body confidence & pride in your own efforts! Super safe Mental & physical medicine #StressAwarenessDay 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/xx0PVldIIu — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) November 3, 2021

Boxing

AJ was coaching.

At any given opportunity I’ll introduce anyone to the sport boxing! @LucozadeSport #ItsOn pic.twitter.com/cf8dn2mSBV — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) November 3, 2021

Nicola Adams felt honoured.

I am both delighted and extremely honoured to receive this year’s Leopards Award in Sport. To be nominated alongside such exceptional and pioneering individuals across the fields of art, culture and sport is a true privilege. 🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/gwseN2wLdp — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) November 3, 2021

MMA

Conor McGregor was building.