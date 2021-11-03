Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andre Gray gives QPR away win at managerless Cardiff

By Press Association
November 3, 2021, 9:53 pm Updated: November 3, 2021, 9:56 pm
Andre Gray scored the game’s only goal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Andre Gray scored the game's only goal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Andre Gray’s third goal of the season gave QPR a 1-0 win at struggling Cardiff in the Championship.

Steve Morison’s Bluebirds had their opportunities and they looked the more dangerous side in the opening 45 minutes, but they could not find the net and were punished by Gray’s strike eight minutes before half-time.

Cardiff, who were looking to build on a thrilling comeback draw at Stoke in caretaker manager Morison’s first game in charge, had the game’s first chance.

Ryan Giles – playing at wing-back instead of the forward role he has had for most of the season so far – escaped down his favoured left channel and pulled the ball back for Perry Ng, but he curled wide on his weaker left foot.

Cardiff’s Wales international Rubin Colwill then worked R’s goalkeeper Seny Dieng with a shot from distance with the home side well on top.

Gray did head wide, but QPR offered little in attack and their passing in the final third was poor, while at the other end Will Vaulks called Dieng into action from range.

But it was QPR who went into the break ahead after scoring totally against the run of play. Andre Dozzell’s pinpoint pass found Gray, who was given too much space by Cardiff captain Sean Morrison and the former Burnley striker made him pay with a powerful, low finish.

Ilias Chair forced Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies into a close-range save when the game resumed while at the other end Colwill tried to get on the end of a pass from Giles.

Gray was then forced off but replaced by Charlie Austin in a substitution which showed the strength in depth available to R’s manager Mark Warburton.

Cardiff introduced striker Mark Harris in search of a comeback, but Lyndon Dykes should have made it 2-0 to the R’s. A goal looked certain when Dykes received the ball in the box, but his shot was deflected wide for a corner by a desperate covering Cardiff defence.

It was a big miss from Dykes and you felt QPR might live to regret it in the final 15 minutes as Cardiff went direct and pushed hard for an equaliser.

But Morison’s Bluebirds struggled to create clear-cut chances and Wales striker Kieffer Moore had few opportunities to show his worth.

The result brought Morison and Cardiff back to earth after the point they earned at Stoke and left the Bluebirds hovering just above the Championship’s drop zone.

