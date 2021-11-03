Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Preston take the points with shock victory at Championship leaders Bournemouth

By Press Association
November 3, 2021, 9:57 pm
Ali McCann (left) scored as Preston secured a shock win at leaders Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)
Ali McCann (left) scored as Preston secured a shock win at leaders Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)

Ali McCann’s first Preston goal stunned Scott Parker’s leaders by sentencing Bournemouth to their first Championship defeat of the season.

Ben Whiteman was also on target with Philip Billing replying for the Cherries as Preston picked up their first away win of the campaign.

Bournemouth were without the injured Jordan Zemura so Wales defender Chris Mepham was pressed into action as a makeshift left-back.

Jamal Lowe and Ben Pearson also came into the side at the expense of Gavin Kilkenny and Jaidon Anthony as the Cherries started the game with the team that ended Saturday’s 2-0 win at Reading.

The Cherries dictated the opening half an hour without managing to trouble Preston goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

Billing’s 13th-minute free-kick after Dominic Solanke had been fouled which the Denmark midfielder curled tamely wide was as close as they came to turning their territorial domination into a goal.

Top-scorer Solanke was well-marshalled by Preston defender Patrick Bauer in particular.

Bauer did well to get there ahead of Solanke after Columbian international Jefferson Lerma looked to have played him through on Iversen’s goal.

Preston started the evening 19 points below their table-topping hosts but came close to opening the scoring 11 minutes before half-time.

Tom Barkhuizen used his pace to burst beyond Mepham on the right wing before shooting into the side-netting from an acute angle.

Barkhuizen carved another chance for the visitors soon after, recycling a corner back into the penalty area for Josh Earl to volley goalwards, drawing a brave block from defender Lloyd Kelly.

Solanke was denied by a vital last-ditch tackle from nemesis Bauer when he would have been one-on-one with Iversen a minute after the restart.

Preston then showed their quality at the other end to break the deadlock courtesy of Whiteman’s 52nd-minute opener.

Barkhuizen raced into space on the right flank before picking out Whiteman 12 yards out and the midfielder expertly picked out the top left corner with a pinpoint strike.

Eight minutes later and Just as Bournemouth boss Parker was preparing to go to his substitutes’ bench, the Cherries equalised through Billing.

Jack Stacey’s low right-wing cross was only half-cleared by Sean Maguire and Billing reacted quickly to turn onto the loose ball and fire into the bottom right corner.

Bournemouth were almost gifted the lead when Andy Hughes sliced a clearance across the face of his own goal.

Mepham forced a smart save from Iversen with a 20-yard effort as the hosts pushed for a late winner while Solanke also headed wide from Ryan Christie’s free-kick.

But it was Preston who scored again in the 78th minute when McCann swept home from Emil Riss’ left-wing cross.

Iversen made a brilliant double save from Stacey and Jamal Lowe to stop Bournemouth equalising for a second time in the 85th minute.

