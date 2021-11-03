Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Frankie McAvoy says he retained faith in Preston players after first away win

By Press Association
November 3, 2021, 10:53 pm
Preston’s Ali McCann (centre right) celebrates scoring the winning goal (Adam Davy/PA)
Preston manager Frankie McAvoy says he never doubted his players after they finally picked up their first away win of the season with a shock 2-1 victory at Championship leaders Bournemouth.

Ali McCann’s first Preston goal 12 minutes from time was enough to end Bournemouth’s 15-match unbeaten start to the season.

McAvoy said: “Tonight was a tough test, Bournemouth are worthy of being top of the league and we knew we’d need to give them territory with the ball.

“I felt if we were disciplined and accomplished in what we set out to do then we could cause them issues and it turned out to be exactly that.

“They put us under a lot of pressure and the boys defended admirably.

“The supporters were magnificent and they have been in my time here.

“We needed to put a game plan together, we worked on it all day yesterday and out of possession we needed to be tough to beat while always having that threat out of possession. In the main, we were excellent.

“They had moments, as you would expect. Once they equalised, I just felt the players were magnificent to a man.

“We knew what we were coming to face but I have always had faith in the group I have got.”

After a poor first half the match sparked into life in the second and Preston broke the deadlock courtesy of Ben Whiteman’s 52nd-minute opener.

Tom Barkhuizen raced into space on the right flank before picking out Whiteman 12 yards out and the midfielder expertly rifled into the top left corner with a pinpoint strike.

Eight minutes later Bournemouth equalised through Philip Billing.

Jack Stacey’s low right-wing cross was only half-cleared by Sean Maguire and Billing reacted quickly to turn onto the loose ball and fire into the bottom right corner.

Preston retook the lead in the 78th minute when McCann swept home from Emil Riss’ left-wing cross.

Their goalkeeper Daniel Iversen made a brilliant double save from Stacey and Jamal Lowe to stop Bournemouth levelling for a second time in the 85th minute.

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker admitted Preston had made it hard for his side.

He said: “Preston came with a very good plan, restricted spaces and we found it hard.

“We huffed and puffed but were not at our clinical best. We lacked that little bit of guile and creative spark.

“The second goal we conceded was poor on our part. Overall, it was below par in terms of where our standards are set.

“We pride ourselves on keeping clean sheets and tonight that was not the case. I am sure there are areas where we need to improve.

“The lads are disappointed that after 15 games unbeaten they have tasted defeat. It is a bit of realism and a bit of rationale.

“We need to bin that while also going over it and work out where we can be better. We will improve, will get better for this and go again.”

