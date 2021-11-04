Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ellis Jenkins set to make long-awaited Wales return against South Africa

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 12:11 pm Updated: November 4, 2021, 12:33 pm
Ellis Jenkins is back for Wales (David Davies/PA)
Ellis Jenkins is back for Wales (David Davies/PA)

Ellis Jenkins will make his first Wales appearance for three years in Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against world champions South Africa.

The Cardiff flanker suffered a serious knee injury during Wales’ 2018 autumn victory over the Springboks and was sidelined from all rugby for 26 months, but he now returns to Test action among six changes following a 54-16 defeat against New Zealand.

Jenkins replaces shoulder injury victim Ross Moriarty, while Will Rowlands takes over from skipper Alun Wyn Jones in the second-row.

Like Moriarty, Jones faces shoulder surgery and a lengthy period out after being hurt during the All Blacks clash, and there are also starts for Louis Rees-Zammit, Nick Tompkins, Dan Biggar and Rhys Carre, with centre Jonathan Davies captaining the team.

Jonathan Davies in action
Jonathan Davies will skipper Wales (Marco Iacobucci/PA)

Jones and Moriarty are among a number of injured British and Irish Lions unavailable to Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, with that list also including Taulupe Faletau, Ken Owens, George North, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi.

Jenkins has shaken off a rib injury to start, but more surprising selections are Saracens centre Tompkins being preferred to Johnny Williams – a try-scorer against New Zealand – and Carre replacing Lions Test loosehead prop Wyn Jones.

Tompkins, Gloucester wing Rees-Zammit and Northampton fly-half Biggar were unavailable for the All Blacks fixture as it fell outside World Rugby’s autumn international window and Gallagher Premiership clubs do not release non-English players to feature in those games.

Rees-Zammit is preferred to Owen Lane, with Biggar in for Gareth Anscombe, who drops to the bench, as Wales take on a South Africa team that beat New Zealand in the Rugby Championship last month.

Alun Wyn Jones in action
Alun Wyn Jones is injured (Adam Davy/PA)

Pivac’s replacements, meanwhile, include uncapped South Africa-born Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts. He was drafted into the national squad last week and qualifies for Wales through his paternal grandmother.

Recent history in the fixture is on Wales’ side after claiming four successive home wins against the Springboks, with South Africa not having triumphed in Cardiff since 2013.

Pivac said: “South Africa coming to town, as world champions, offers a different challenge to New Zealand.

“They have got a massive forward pack – they are big across the park, really – and they bring a huge aerial threat, so it is going to be a different challenge.

“It is a big Test match and we need to get what we think is the best side out there.”

