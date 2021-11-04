Max Lowe back for Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have Max Lowe back available for Saturday’s Championship clash with Preston at the City Ground.

On-loan defender Lowe was ineligible for the 1-1 draw with his parent club Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Loic Mbe Soh has been closing in on a return from a thigh injury.

While Forest, 17th in the table, have lost only once in eight outings since appointing Steve Cooper as boss, Tuesday’s match was a third in a row without victory.

Preston remain without Ched Evans and Matthew Olosunde, although boss Frankie McAvoy hopes the pair will be fit to be involved shortly after the international break.

Striker Evans and defender Olosunde, who is yet to make is debut for the club, continue with their recoveries from foot and hamstring problems respectively.

Goalkeeper Declan Rudd is being assessed after jarring his knee.

Tuesday’s 2-1 victory at leaders Bournemouth was a second win on the bounce for Preston, who are two points better off than Forest in 15th.