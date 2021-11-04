Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Seamus Coleman recalled by the Republic of Ireland for World Cup qualifiers

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 1:25 pm Updated: November 4, 2021, 1:45 pm
Republic of Ireland skipper Seamus Coleman returns to the squad after injury for the World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg (Niall Carson/PA)
Skipper Seamus Coleman is back in the Republic of Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg after recovering from injury.

Everton defender Coleman, 33, missed October’s 3-0 qualifier victory in Azerbaijan – Ireland boss Stephen Kenny’s first competitive win – and the 4-0 friendly drubbing of World Cup hosts Qatar in Dublin which followed it as a result of a hamstring problem.

The influential full-back has been included in a 26-man party for the games against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, November 11 and the trip to Luxembourg which follows three days later.

He is joined by midfielders Jayson Molumby and Alan Browne, who were suspended for last month’s game in Baku, while Wigan striker Will Keane, who earned his first senior call-up for that camp, retains his place in the squad.

Ireland currently sit in fourth place in Group A, a point behind Luxembourg – who won 1-0 in Dublin in March to pile the pressure on Kenny.

However, they were desperately unfortunate to lose 2-1 in Portugal in September when Ronaldo scored a last-gasp double to deny them a famous victory.

Squad: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham), Ryan Manning (Swansea), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), James McClean (Wigan), Shane Duffy (Brighton), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle), Jason Knight (Derby), Jayson Molumby (West Brom, on loan from Brighton), Alan Browne (Preston), Jamie McGrath (St Mirren), Callum Robinson (West Brom), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham), Adam Idah (Norwich), James Collins (Cardiff), Will Keane (Wigan), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe).

