Luke Armstrong to be assessed ahead of Harrogate’s FA Cup tie with Wrexham

Harrogate will make a late check on Luke Armstrong ahead of their FA Cup first-round clash with Wrexham.

The forward, who has scored eight goals for Town in League Two so far this season, sustained a shoulder injury against Bristol Rovers last weekend.

Defender Rory McArdle is still out of action after undergoing groin surgery.

Manager Simon Weaver could also opt to rotate his side for the cup fixture.

Paul Mullin will not be involved for National League side Wrexham due to suspension.

The striker was given a three-match ban after a case of mistaken identity when Bryce Hosannah was initially shown a red during the game against Maidenhead.

Striker Jake Hyde is also a doubt after sustaining a groin injury.

Jordan Ponticelli is expected to lead the line for the Red Dragons after starting against Torquay at the weekend.