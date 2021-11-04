Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland fired up by ‘formidable’ India challenge despite exit – Kyle Coetzer

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 1:43 pm Updated: November 4, 2021, 8:19 pm
Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer insists excitement is high in his side’s ranks (Robert Perry/PA)
Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer insists enthusiasm remains high despite their elimination from the T20 World Cup as they prepare to take on heavyweight opponents India in Dubai.

Defeats by Afghanistan and Namibia left Scotland staring down the barrel and while they showed vast improvements against New Zealand, a 16-run defeat on Wednesday confirmed Coetzer’s side would exit at the Super 12 stage.

However, Scotland have exceeded many expectations just by getting this far, having defeated Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman last month to go past the opening round of a global competition for the first time.

New Zealand defeated Scotland on Wednesday (Kamran Jebreili/AP/PA)
And a fixture against Virat Kohli’s side on Friday represents another opportunity for Scotland to test themselves against some of the very best players in the game as well as showcase what they are capable of.

“Of course the excitement’s there,” Coetzer said. “It’s been there for every game in this tournament. I think coming up against a side like India might just throw things into a new level perhaps.

“The fixture is one that’s sort of been highlighted a while ago, but we also knew that every one of these games was going to be important. We realise we have to play really, really well to give ourselves the best chance.

“There were opportunities (against New Zealand) that if we look back now… moments in that game could have changed the outcome of the final result, but we have to be better and keep raising our bar.

“It’s a formidable challenge coming up against a very strong Indian team full of exciting players. We’ve got to try to push that to one side and just try and take on the challenges that we face in front of us on the day.”

Josh Davey, Scotland’s leading tournament wicket-taker with nine scalps in five matches at an average of 13.66, has been ruled out of the India fixture and their closing match against Pakistan on Sunday because of a groin injury.

His place in the squad has gone to travelling reserve Michael Jones, a right-handed batter uncapped at T20 international level but who has featured in eight one-dayers.

