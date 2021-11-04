Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cameron Norrie beaten by Taylor Fritz in Paris

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 2:58 pm Updated: November 4, 2021, 4:52 pm
British number one Cameron Norrie lost in straight sets to American Taylor Fritz in round three of the Paris Masters (Thibault Camus/AP)
British number one Cameron Norrie missed out on a quarter-final against Novak Djokovic after losing in straight sets to Taylor Fritz at the Rolex Paris Masters.

Norrie, whose victory over Reilly Opelka on Wednesday was his 50th of a hugely successful year, was beaten 6-3 7-6 (3) in the last 16 to suffer a major blow to his chances of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals.

The 26-year-old almost made the ideal start in the opening game, only for Fritz to save the sole break point he faced in the set with a brilliant backhand winner down the line.

Two double faults from Norrie in the sixth game then gifted Fritz the decisive break of serve and the American held his nerve to close out the set.

Norrie saved two break points in the seventh game of the second set to keep his nose in front and then forged two set points in the 10th but was unable to convert and Fritz powered through the eventual tie-break.

“Taylor was too good today,” Norrie said in his post-match press conference. “Really big moments he served well, came up with big shots, played aggressive, he was moving extremely well.

“(Since the) last time I played him, he’s moving a lot better. All credit to him. He played a very clean match and was very consistent throughout the whole match, so it was too good.”

Cameron Norrie plays a return to Taylor Fritz, of the United States, in their third round mathc at the Paris Masters (Thibault Camus/AP)

Norrie’s defeat means that he would have to win next week’s event in Stockholm to have a chance of qualifying for the ATP Finals, and only if rivals Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud fail to gain more points.

“It’s looking unlikely, I guess,” Norrie admitted. “I haven’t done the math or anything, but I think they were ahead of me already and for them to still be in the tournament it looks difficult.

“I’m going to go to Turin anyway, I will be an alternate there and then I will go and get prepared and get ready for Davis Cup.”

Speaking in a post-match courtside interview, Fritz said: “Cam and I have played a lot and it’s always a battle when we play – except last time when he beat me pretty bad.

Cameron Norrie arrives to play his match against Taylor Fritz of the United States, at the Paris Masters (Thibault Camus/AP)

“He’s always so tough to beat and I came out here and I played my best tennis and it feels great. It was a lot of fun.”

Fritz will next face Djokovic after the world number one was handed a walkover when last-16 opponent Gael Monfils was forced to withdraw with a leg injury.

Djokovic has won all four of their previous meetings, two coming in 2019 and two this year, and Fritz added: “Obviously (it’s) very tough playing Novak. It’s going to be my third time this year so hopefully this time will be different.”

