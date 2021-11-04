Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blackburn face defensive problems for game with Sheffield United

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 3:07 pm
Blackburn’s Jan Paul van Hecke is banned for three games after he was sent off against Fulham (Tim Goode/PA)
Blackburn, reeling from the club’s heaviest ever home defeat, face more defensive disruption for the visit of Sheffield United on Saturday with Jan Paul Van Hecke set for a three-game ban following his dismissal in the 7-0 defeat by Fulham on Wednesday night.

Blackburn were already without Daniel Ayala and Harry Pickering because of calf problems and the pair are likely to sit out the visit of United, the final game before the international break.

Hayden Carter came off the bench after Van Hecke was sent and could start this weekend, with Joe Rankin-Costello and Scott Wharton both fit again, but manager Tony Mowbray will be wary of risking them after extended injury lay-offs.

He also has a decision to make over Ryan Nyambe following his return from a hamstring injury. He has been named in the Namibia squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Congo in Brazzaville next Thursday and Togo in Johannesburg on Monday, November 15.

Sheffield United will be without Liverpool loanee Ben Davies after he was struck down with a virus.

Manager Slavisa Jokanovic expects to be without midfielder Adlene Guedioura until the New Year after he underwent ankle surgery.

Jokanovic must make a decision on striker Rhian Brewster after giving him a rare start on the right of a three-man forward line in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

The manager says he has been pleased with Brewster’s work rate playing out of position and that he remains in contention for the trip to Ewood.

