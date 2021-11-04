Morecambe striker Arthur Gnahoua expected to miss FA Cup tie with Newport

Morecambe striker Arthur Gnahoua is unlikely to be risked for the FA Cup tie at home to Newport as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

The 29-year-old has missed the last two matches and is not expected to return until next week.

Goalkeeper Andre Da Silva Mendes (wrist) is also expected back after the weekend but midfielder Shane McLoughlin is slightly further behind in his recovery from bruising to his leg.

Forwards Jon Obika and Courtney Duffus (both thigh) remain sidelined.

Newport boss James Rowberry is reluctant to make significant changes for the cup tie.

He has been given some breathing space by the lack of a midweek fixture in the build-up

Captain Matty Dolan looks set to return after missing last weekend’s win over Stevenage with a thigh injury.

Left-back Ryan Haynes, who lost his place last week after returning from suspension, could come back into the starting line-up.