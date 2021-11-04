Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joe Gallen says Leyton Orient will go ‘as strong as we can’ against Ebbsfleet

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 3:30 pm
Joe Gallen says Leyton Orient will go strong for the FA Cup tie with Ebbsfleet (Joe Giddens/PA)
Joe Gallen says Leyton Orient will go strong for the FA Cup tie with Ebbsfleet (Joe Giddens/PA)

Leyton Orient assistant Joe Gallen has insisted they will go as strong as they can for the visit of Ebbsfleet in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.

The O’s take a break from Sky Bet League Two action following a 5-0 thrashing over Hartlepool – where Aaron Drinan scored a hat-trick – to face opposition from two divisions below.

While boss Kenny Jackett could view the competition as a chance to rest key personnel ahead of a busy festive period, his number two Gallen said: “We will treat it the same as any other game and we will be going as strong as we can.”

Adam Thompson (ankle), Callum Reilly (groin) and Paul Smyth (hamstring) have been recent absentees and are not expected to feature this weekend.

Ebbsfleet will hope Greg Cundle is fit for the trip to London after he sustained an ankle injury in their 2-0 win at Braintree last month.

The Fleet were due to face Bath last Saturday but the fixture was postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the opposition camp.

It has given manager Dennis Kutrieb’s more time to prepare for the clash with Orient but he will be without Will Wood following his red card against Eastbourne.

Adam Mekki and Christian N’Guessan are also expected to remain sidelined as they build up their fitness after injuries while captain Chris Solly should return after a recent knock.

