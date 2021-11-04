Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ralph Hasenhuttl ‘not scared’ by Southampton’s lack of goals

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 3:43 pm
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is not concerned about his side’s goalscoring form (Simon Galloway/PA)
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has no concerns about his side’s goalscoring capabilities despite a slow start to the season.

Saints have managed just nine goals in 10 Premier League matches and have scored more than once on only two occasions.

However, the return of leading scorer Armando Broja for the game with Aston Villa, currently on a four-match losing streak, and Che Adams’ two goals in as many matches is a boost for Hasenhuttl.

“Absolutely not. Maybe we had this season not the game with four or five goals like we had last season,” he said when asked whether he was concerned.

“Broja and Adam Armstrong are new and it takes a bit of time. Che Adams is in his third year in the Premier League, Nathan Tella is young and also new and we have only one experienced player in Longy (Shane Long).

“I am not scared we cannot score goals. We get better and better and I think the game will come where we will score more than one goal because in the last game (a 1-0 victory over Watford) we had a lot of chances.

“More important to me is clean sheets because then we only need one goal to win.”

Adams’ first goals of the season have provided a welcome confidence boost to the striker.

The Scotland international’s place may be under pressure after Broja’s return to fitness but Hasenhuttl is pleased the former Birmingham player stepped up when required.

“Not only him, it is always helpful for anyone when they score goals and decide games,” added Hasenhuttl on the confidence boost Adams will have received from his goals.

“This is, for a striker, important but for every other player it can be important.

“It was important for him after not playing, because Broja was in the first XI, to show up immediately and he did it and this is a good reaction I must say.”

Captain James Ward-Prowse was a target for Villa in the summer but with a transfer not materialising the midfielder signed a new contract and Hasenhuttl said the subject had not been discussed since.

“Not any more since the summer, since he signed his contract, when it was a topic until that moment,” he said

“But it has definitely gone from that moment so there is nothing to discuss about this any more. Prowsey is our captain and that’s it.”

