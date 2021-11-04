Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Gillingham to make late decision on Stuart O’Keefe for Cheltenham clash

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 4:26 pm
Gillingham’s Stuart O’Keefe is a doubt to face Cheltenham (Nigel French/PA)
Gillingham’s Stuart O’Keefe is a doubt to face Cheltenham (Nigel French/PA)

Stuart O’Keefe is a doubt ahead of Gillingham’s FA Cup clash with Cheltenham.

The midfielder limped off during the Gills’ 0-0 draw with Accrington last weekend and a decision on his availability could be made at the last minute.

Midfielder Olly Lee is also expected to miss out with a broken toe.

Daniel Phillips and David Tutonda are both expected to be out of action until Christmas.

Cheltenham manager Michael Duff said that Mattie Pollock still has a chance to be involved against Gillingham.

The defender was taken off in the second half of the Robins’ 1-1 draw with Portsmouth with a dead leg.

Duff also revealed that loanees Christian Norton and Kyle Joseph are available after permission was granted by their parent clubs to use them.

Cheltenham are still without long-term absentees Will Boyle (ankle), Taylor Perry (hip) and Callum Wright (knee).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal