Gillingham to make late decision on Stuart O’Keefe for Cheltenham clash

Stuart O’Keefe is a doubt ahead of Gillingham’s FA Cup clash with Cheltenham.

The midfielder limped off during the Gills’ 0-0 draw with Accrington last weekend and a decision on his availability could be made at the last minute.

Midfielder Olly Lee is also expected to miss out with a broken toe.

Daniel Phillips and David Tutonda are both expected to be out of action until Christmas.

Cheltenham manager Michael Duff said that Mattie Pollock still has a chance to be involved against Gillingham.

The defender was taken off in the second half of the Robins’ 1-1 draw with Portsmouth with a dead leg.

Duff also revealed that loanees Christian Norton and Kyle Joseph are available after permission was granted by their parent clubs to use them.

Cheltenham are still without long-term absentees Will Boyle (ankle), Taylor Perry (hip) and Callum Wright (knee).