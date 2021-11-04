Hartlepool interim boss Anthony Sweeney could ring changes for Wycombe visit

Hartlepool interim manager Anthony Sweeney is expected to tinker with his line-up for the FA Cup first-round tie against Wycombe.

Defender Jamie Sterry has not played since being taken off as a precautionary measure in the 3-2 home victory over Harrogate on October 23 and will be assessed.

It is hoped that midfielder Tyler Burey will return at the end of the month from the injury that has kept him out since September.

Forward Olufela Olomola has also been sidelined since September and is another injury concern.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is considering his options carefully for the trip to Victoria Park.

Ainsworth admitted after the 4-1 home defeat by Ipswich that a number of players are carrying knocks and will be assessed carefully with the Sky Bet League One campaign his priority.

“We’ve got some young development players who would relish a challenge in the FA Cup but I won’t weaken the side to belittle the competition,” Ainsworth said.

Wanderers’ top scorer Garath McCleary has been sidelined for the last six weeks with a shoulder injury and is likely to be ruled out once more.