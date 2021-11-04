Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hartlepool interim boss Anthony Sweeney could ring changes for Wycombe visit

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 4:31 pm Updated: November 4, 2021, 4:36 pm
Hartlepool could ring the changes for the visit of Wycombe (Nigel French/PA)

Hartlepool interim manager Anthony Sweeney is expected to tinker with his line-up for the FA Cup first-round tie against Wycombe.

Defender Jamie Sterry has not played since being taken off as a precautionary measure in the 3-2 home victory over Harrogate on October 23 and will be assessed.

It is hoped that midfielder Tyler Burey will return at the end of the month from the injury that has kept him out since September.

Forward Olufela Olomola has also been sidelined since September and is another injury concern.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is considering his options carefully for the trip to Victoria Park.

Ainsworth admitted after the 4-1 home defeat by Ipswich that a number of players are carrying knocks and will be assessed carefully with the Sky Bet League One campaign his priority.

“We’ve got some young development players who would relish a challenge in the FA Cup but I won’t weaken the side to belittle the competition,” Ainsworth said.

Wanderers’ top scorer Garath McCleary has been sidelined for the last six weeks with a shoulder injury and is likely to be ruled out once more.

