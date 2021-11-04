Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer has injury problems ahead of Reading clash

Birmingham go in search of a fourth straight Sky Bet Championship win against Reading beset by injuries.

Blues loanee Tahith Chong has returned to parent club Manchester United after undergoing groin surgery which will keep him out for an estimated 16 weeks.

Defender Dion Sanderson and winger Jordan Graham came off with thigh and calf injuries respectively in the Wednesday night win over Bristol City, while the club said after that victory full-backs Kristian Pedersen and Maxime Colin (hamstring and Achilles) faced a further four weeks out.

Adan George faces up to a year out as he recovers from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Reading head for the West Midlands after four successive league defeats and with an injury list even longer than Birmingham’s.

Chelsea loanee Danny Drinkwater missed the defeat at Millwall on Tuesday with a soft tissue injury and is a doubt again.

Right-back Andy Yiadom is in isolation due to Covid-19, while Yakou Meite, Lucas Joao, Tom McIntyre, Michael Morrison, Femi Azeez, Andy Rinomhota, Junior Hoilett, Dejan Tetek, Felipe Araruna and former Birmingham player Alen Halilovic are also on the list of current absentees.

Royals manager Veljko Paunovic, who missed the trip to east London because he was isolating due to Covid, will also need to check on the fitness of Liam Moore who sustained a leg injury at The Den.