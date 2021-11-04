Millwall hope Daniel Ballard is fit to face Derby

Millwall hope to have Daniel Ballard back for their home game against Derby.

The defender missed the 1-0 home win over Reading on Tuesday night, which was the first time he was not in a Lions’ starting line-up in the league this season since his summer loan move from Arsenal.

Mason Bennett made his return from a knee injury as a half-time substitute against the Royals and the forward should be involved again.

Midfielder George Evans (calf) will not be fit in time for Saturday’s match and will therefore not feature again until after the international break.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney could make changes following the midweek defeat to Barnsley.

Rooney said after the 2-1 loss at Oakwell that he was “disappointed and hurt” by his side’s performance.

Festy Ebosele could start against Millwall after catching the eye from the bench on Wednesday night, with Rooney describing the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international’s contribution as “excellent”.

Richard Stearman, Lee Buchanan and Louie Sibley are also options for the Rams boss as he looks for a first win in seven league games.