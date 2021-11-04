Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Millwall hope Daniel Ballard is fit to face Derby

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 6:10 pm
Millwall will check on the fitness of Daniel Ballard (David Davies/PA)
Millwall will check on the fitness of Daniel Ballard (David Davies/PA)

Millwall hope to have Daniel Ballard back for their home game against Derby.

The defender missed the 1-0 home win over Reading on Tuesday night, which was the first time he was not in a Lions’ starting line-up in the league this season since his summer loan move from Arsenal.

Mason Bennett made his return from a knee injury as a half-time substitute against the Royals and the forward should be involved again.

Midfielder George Evans (calf) will not be fit in time for Saturday’s match and will therefore not feature again until after the international break.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney could make changes following the midweek defeat to Barnsley.

Rooney said after the 2-1 loss at Oakwell that he was “disappointed and hurt” by his side’s performance.

Festy Ebosele could start against Millwall after catching the eye from the bench on Wednesday night, with Rooney describing the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international’s contribution as “excellent”.

Richard Stearman, Lee Buchanan and Louie Sibley are also options for the Rams boss as he looks for a first win in seven league games.

