Richard Keogh and Luke Garbutt facing late fitness tests for Blackpool

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 6:33 pm
Blackpool’s Richard Keogh is nursing a calf problem (PA)
Blackpool will check on the fitness of Richard Keogh and Luke Garbutt before finalising their team for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship match with QPR at Bloomfield Road.

Keogh was taken off with a calf problem in the 16th minute of Wednesday’s 1-0 home defeat by Stoke and the Seasiders finished the game with 10 men when Garbutt was also forced off.

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley will also check on the fitness of striker Keshi Anderson, who was limping after the match, but is almost certain to still be without Shayne Lavery, who has been left out of the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming internationals after being struck down by a hamstring injury.

Critchley must decide whether to stick with Sonny Carey and Demetri Mitchell after drafting them into his starting line-up against Stoke at the expense of Gary Madine and Josh Bowler.

QPR are likely to be without defensive duo Sam McCallum and Jordy de Wijs, who both sat out Wednesday’s 1-0 win at Cardiff after being injured in the previous game against Nottingham Forest.

Striker Charlie Kelman could be back in contention after returning from a brief loan spell at Gillingham but Lee Wallace might have to wait until after the international break for his QPR comeback.

The 34-year-old Wallace, who has been out since mid-August with a hamstring injury, has returned to training and manager Mark Warburton had hoped he would be available for this weekend, but now concedes the home match against Luton on November 19 is beginning to look like a more realistic target.

Rangers’ options on the left have been limited by injuries to Wallace and Sam McCallum, although Moses Odubajo can operate on that flank and played well there at Cardiff. Sam Field could also be included in Warburton’s squad for the first time this season after recovering from a knee injury sustained in training during the summer.

