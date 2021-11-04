Tuchel on target and missing Mourinho – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 4.

Football

England’s players reacted to their call-ups.

Always an honour 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/9C9NIeshZ8 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) November 4, 2021

Jose Mourinho missed his daughter’s birthday again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho)

Antonio Conte got used to his new home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Conte (@antonioconte)

Thomas Tuchel was on target.

Raheem Sterling took some time to work on his mental health.

Excited to team up with @Headspace. Meditation has been immense for me and I’m proud to champion the Headspace for Educators initiative, which offers all teachers and support staff with free access to the app in the UK. Start your meditation journey at https://t.co/Tlvfm1NkrS pic.twitter.com/b0JSaFHNkx — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 4, 2021

Virgil Van Dijk considered forming a new partnership in the Liverpool backline.

Not a bad partnership! 😄 pic.twitter.com/5xVafBPoVV — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) November 4, 2021

Jamie Carragher was all for it.

These two are @LFC greatest ever CB’s. Alan Hansen was ahead of his time in the 1980’s & @VirgilvDijk will finish his time in the #PremierLeague as it’s best central defender. https://t.co/G60TKEEVvV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 4, 2021

These two are @LFC greatest ever CB’s. Alan Hansen was ahead of his time in the 1980’s & @VirgilvDijk will finish his time in the #PremierLeague as it’s best central defender. https://t.co/G60TKEEVvV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 4, 2021 Peter Crouch was staying modest.

I’m not one to brag Mark. Prefer to keep it quiet but yes I do have 4 ballon d’ors https://t.co/EnnpxM10yn — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) November 4, 2021 Karim Benzema celebrated scoring Real Madrid’s 1,000th Champions League goal.

These two are @LFC greatest ever CB’s. Alan Hansen was ahead of his time in the 1980’s & @VirgilvDijk will finish his time in the #PremierLeague as it’s best central defender. https://t.co/G60TKEEVvV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 4, 2021 Peter Crouch was staying modest.

I’m not one to brag Mark. Prefer to keep it quiet but yes I do have 4 ballon d’ors https://t.co/EnnpxM10yn — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) November 4, 2021

Karim Benzema celebrated scoring Real Madrid’s 1,000th Champions League goal.

Some good news for Donny Van De Beek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donny van de Beek (@donnyvdbeek)

Micah Richards stitched up Carragher.

Caught Carra red handed 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/iWApHKCrlm — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) November 4, 2021

Cricket

Stuart Broad headed down under.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stuart Broad (@stuartbroad)

Azeem Rafiq was still being subjected to “personal attacks” over his allegations of racism and bullying during his two spells at Yorkshire.

We wonder why people don’t come forward Even after everything that is out there there seems to be personal attacks coming What a sad state of affairs — Azeem Rafiq (@AzeemRafiq30) November 4, 2021

Sam Billings was in the picture.

Cool pic of the other night at Sharjah 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/fbPQpeXOlR — Sam Billings (@sambillings) November 4, 2021

Happy Diwali

Happy #Diwali to everyone celebrating! Wishing you Peace, Love, and Light! 🪔🎇 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) November 4, 2021

May the festival of lights illuminate your life with joy and happiness. Happy Diwali. 🪔 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 4, 2021

Happy Diwali 🪔 to everyone celebrating! — Sam Billings (@sambillings) November 4, 2021

Happy Diwali to all my Indian supporters! I love you all dearly 🇮🇳 ❤️ https://t.co/7LHXqVMPsX — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 4, 2021

Boxing

The Benns were as competitive as ever.

Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo felt slightly outnumbered at a Harry Styles concert.

I just went to @Harry_Styles concert and it was 99% women and me 😂. I’m a big fan, what a great performer. — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 4, 2021

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was getting ready to go again.