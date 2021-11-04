Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jack Harding sidelined for Banbury ahead of FA Cup tie with Barrow

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 7:38 pm
Banbury will host Barrow in the FA Cup this weekend (Laurence Griffiths/PA)
Banbury will host Barrow in the FA Cup this weekend (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Banbury will be without first-choice keeper Jack Harding for their FA Cup first round clash with League Two Barrow.

Harding dislocated his left elbow during the the club’s 3-2 Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central victory over Leiston last month and the joint was put in a cast to allow the tendons to heal.

Eighteen-year-old Mackenzie Chapman has joined the club on loan from Oxford as a result.

Manager Andy Whing made changes for Tuesday night’s 4-2 Southern League win over Thame United, which extended the club’s unbeaten start to the campaign to 19 games in all competitions, but is expected to revert to his strongest possible line-up at the weekend.

Barrow counterpart Mark Cooper will have to do without midfielder Jamie Devitt for the trip to the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

Devitt picked up a calf injury in training and will miss the game as a result.

Strikers Offrande Zanzala and Jordan Stevens are expected to make the squad after illness and an ankle injury respectively.

Tom Beadling (knee) and Mike Jones (Achilles) continue to work their way back to fitness, while Kgosi Ntlhe (knee) and Dimitri Sea (hamstring) are out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal