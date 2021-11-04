Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ianis Hagi rues Rangers’ slow start after snatching point against Brondby

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 8:41 pm Updated: November 4, 2021, 8:55 pm
Ianis Hagi wants Rangers to show a better mentality (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ianis Hagi wants Rangers to show a better mentality (Steve Welsh/PA)

Goalscorer Ianis Hagi claimed Rangers’ mentality “should have been better” after he came off the bench to grab a crucial Europa League leveller against Brondby.

With seconds remaining of the first half in Denmark Gers centre-back Leon Balogun headed into his own net following a corner.

It was the home side’s first goal of the group stages and the 10th time this season that the Scottish champions had conceded the first goal in a game.

Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard made a triple substitution in the 55th minute, with Kemar Roofe, fit-again Ryan Kent and Hagi coming on and the latter two combined in the 77th minute for the Romania international to fire in the equaliser.

The Light Blues remain in third place in Group A with four points, the same as Sparta Prague.

The Scottish champions face the Czech side at home and flawless Lyon away in their final two fixtures and still have work to do to qualify for the knockout stages.

Hagi told BT Sport: “It is a draw, we came here to win and we didn’t win.

“Away from home, I know it is the Europa League, it is a tough competition, but we wanted to win.

“Our mentality should have been better from the beginning.

“We are Rangers and we have to come here and try to win, not wait until the second half to go out there and attack.

“We wanted to be in a better position before the game with Sparta Prague.

“We still have to win the game at Ibrox, we know the fans will be with us and will help us and push us on, so we have to deliver.”

Reminded about Rangers’ propensity to concede first in matches this season, Hagi said: “To be fair I don’t want to talk about last season, this is a new season and, as I said, the mentality of winning.

“Everybody, when we step out on the pitch, we need to have the mentality of winning.

“We don’t have to wait for the opposition to score then go out and win, but from now on I just hope we score first.

“But to be fair the team reacted really well, we came back so you have to give us some credit.”

