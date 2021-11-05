Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
League Two bottom side Scunthorpe appoint Keith Hill as their new manager

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 10:48 am
Keith Hill has been appointed the manager of Scunthorpe (Nick Potts/PA)
Scunthorpe have appointed Keith Hill as their new manager.

The Iron are currently bottom of Sky Bet League Two with only two wins from 15 games and parted company with Neil Cox on Monday.

A club statement said: “Scunthorpe United is delighted to confirm the appointment of Keith Hill as the club’s new first team manager.

“An experienced manager, with over 700 matches under his belt, Hill has achieved two promotions from League Two, and kept Rochdale in League One for five years.

“He also helped them achieve their first promotion in 41 years alongside their highest ever league finish.”

Hill has also previously managed Barnsley and Bolton and his last job was at Tranmere.

The 52-year-old was sacked as Tranmere manager in May just before their League Two play-off semi-final with Morecambe.

