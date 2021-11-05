Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Carlisle forward Brennan Dickenson faces late fitness test

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 11:09 am
Carlisle forward Brennan Dickenson faces a late fitness test ahead of their FA Cup tie against Horsham (Nigel French/PA)
Carlisle forward Brennan Dickenson faces a late fitness test ahead of the FA Cup visit of non-league Horsham.

The 28-year-old limped out of Saturday’s defeat to Northampton with a dead leg and new manager Keith Millen is being cautious.

Millen, in only his second week in the job, has pledged to field his strongest possible team against the Isthmian Premier Division side.

Goalkeeper Magnus Norman and Josh Dixon are longer-term absentees.

Horsham centre-back Danny Dudley returns from suspension after serving a one-match ban for last weekend’s FA Trophy defeat to Carshalton.

Manager Dom Di Paola, with one eye on Carlisle, made five changes for that game and it seems likely Dudley, midfielder Tom Kavanagh, forward Eddie Dsane and defenders Steve Metcalf and Harvey Sparks will all return.

Midfielder Doug Tuck and defenders Tom Day, Alex Malins and Gary Charman missed that match and remain doubtful.

Forward Shamir Fenelon is still lacking match fitness having made three substitute appearances following more than a month out injured so he may have to settle for a place on the bench again.

