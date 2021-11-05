Carlisle forward Brennan Dickenson faces late fitness test

Carlisle forward Brennan Dickenson faces a late fitness test ahead of the FA Cup visit of non-league Horsham.

The 28-year-old limped out of Saturday’s defeat to Northampton with a dead leg and new manager Keith Millen is being cautious.

Millen, in only his second week in the job, has pledged to field his strongest possible team against the Isthmian Premier Division side.

Goalkeeper Magnus Norman and Josh Dixon are longer-term absentees.

Horsham centre-back Danny Dudley returns from suspension after serving a one-match ban for last weekend’s FA Trophy defeat to Carshalton.

Manager Dom Di Paola, with one eye on Carlisle, made five changes for that game and it seems likely Dudley, midfielder Tom Kavanagh, forward Eddie Dsane and defenders Steve Metcalf and Harvey Sparks will all return.

Midfielder Doug Tuck and defenders Tom Day, Alex Malins and Gary Charman missed that match and remain doubtful.

Forward Shamir Fenelon is still lacking match fitness having made three substitute appearances following more than a month out injured so he may have to settle for a place on the bench again.