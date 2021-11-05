Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Midfielder Henri Lansbury to miss Luton’s game with Stoke because of suspension

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 11:52 am
Luton’s Henri Lansbury is suspended for the game with stoke (Mike Egerton/PA)
Luton’s Henri Lansbury is suspended for the game with stoke (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nathan Jones will welcome former club Stoke to Kenilworth Road without midfielder Henri Lansbury.

The 31-year-old picked up a fifth booking of the season during Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Middlesbrough and will serve a one-match ban.

Amari’i Bell missed the midweek fixture with a dead leg and will be assessed ahead of kick-off on Saturday.

Harry Cornick was substituted with 10 minutes to go but is expected to feature.

Steven Fletcher will be looking to start his third consecutive game for the Potters.

The 34-year-old scored the winner in their 1-0 victory over Blackpool in midweek, which made it three goals in two games for the frontman.

Ben Wilmot was replaced at half-time on Wednesday but it was not injury related, as the defender was on a yellow card.

Josh Tymon and Fletcher both picked up knocks towards the back end of their physical midweek encounter but are both in contention to play on the weekend.

