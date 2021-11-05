Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Goalkeeper Stephen Henderson set for first Charlton appearance of the season

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 12:03 pm
Charlton goalkeeper Stephen Henderson is set for his first appearance of the season (John Walton/PA)
Charlton goalkeeper Stephen Henderson is set for his first appearance of the season for the visit of Havant and Waterlooville in the FA Cup.

The 33-year-old has not featured since returning to the club in the summer following his release by Crystal Palace.

Caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson plans to make full use of his squad for this game and the midweek Papa John’s Trophy match at Leyton Orient.

Midfielder Harry Arter is available again after a hamstring injury, while Diallang Jaiyesimi’s substitution against Rotherham in midweek was due to cramp and he is fit to be involved.

Havant and Waterlooville have major selection problems with midfielder Billy Clifford and striker Tommy Wright suspended.

Midfielder Leon Chambers-Parillon has been added to the squad having joined from Oxford for a second loan spell as manager Paul Doswell feared being able to name only two outfield substitutes.

Paul Rooney’s ongoing Achilles problem means he is also doubtful for the tie, leaving just Jake McCarthy and Oscar Gobern as fully-fit midfielders.

Striker Alex Wall, goalkeeper Ross Worner and defenders Manny Adebowale and Benny Read will also be missing through injury.

