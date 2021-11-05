St Albans’ Tom Bender in fitness race to face old club Forest Green

St Albans defender Tom Bender is battling to prove his fitness for the National League South side’s live TV date with his former club Forest Green in the FA Cup first round.

Bender was carried off on a stretcher during the fourth qualifying round replay against Corinthian Casuals last month but the injury was not as bad as feared and he has an outside chance of featuring.

Fellow defender Michael Clark could also come into contention having stepped up his return from a stress fracture of the pelvis with an outing for the reserves last weekend.

Manager Ian Allinson, the former Arsenal winger, otherwise has a fully-fit squad available.

Forest Green will check on centre-back Jordan Moore-Taylor ahead of the tie.

Moore-Taylor suffered a quad injury in the victory over Salford last month and has been making good progress in his recovery.

The match could come too soon for fellow centre-half Dan Sweeney but he too is nearing a return.

Midfielder Elliott Whitehouse remains a long-term absentee.