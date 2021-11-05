Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Northampton set to carry out late checks on Dylan Connolly and Aaron McGowan

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 12:27 pm
Dylan Connolly is a doubt for the FA Cup tie (Nick Potts/PA)
Dylan Connolly is a doubt for the FA Cup tie (Nick Potts/PA)

Northampton will carry out late checks on Dylan Connolly and Aaron McGowan ahead of the FA Cup first-round clash against Cambridge.

Winger Connolly missed the midweek EFL Trophy defeat to Brighton Under-21s due to Covid-19, while full-back McGowan came off injured in the first half of last weekend’s League Two victory over Carlisle, and both men will be assessed.

A sickness bug meant Jon Brady had to field a very young team against the Seagulls, with 15-year-old Josh Tomlinson becoming the club’s youngest ever player and 17-year-olds Charlie Woods, Peter Abimbola and Miguel Ngwa all handed starts along with 18-year-olds Josh Flanagan and Liam Cross.

Boss Brady has said he would have no qualms playing his youngsters again should the illness problem not subside, while Joseph Mills and Sid Nelson both continue to miss out with long-term injuries.

Lloyd Jones will miss his second consecutive game for Cambridge with a groin injury.

The defender came off last weekend against AFC Wimbledon and missed the midweek clash against Morecambe, with boss Mark Bonner revealing he will not be rushed back to face his former side.

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov is set to return after a concussion, with emergency loan keeper Tomas Holy having returned to Ipswich.

Defender George Williams and midfielder Adam May are also both available again after returning from suspension to boost Bonner’s options.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal