Crawley without suspended defender Joel Lynch for FA Cup clash with Tranmere By Press Association November 5, 2021, 12:51 pm Crawley defender Joel Lynch is banned (Nigel French/PA) Crawley will be without suspended defender Joel Lynch for Saturday's FA Cup first-round tie with Sky Bet League Two rivals Tranmere. Lynch was sent off during last weekend's 4-1 loss at home to Port Vale. Striker Ashley Nadesan returns to contention after serving a two-match ban. Crawley are still missing defender Jordan Tunnicliffe due to injury. Tranmere have no fresh selection concerns ahead of the trip. On-loan Sunderland midfielder Josh Hawkes remains unavailable due to a hamstring problem suffered last month. Goalkeeper Scott Davies also continues to be absent with a long-term Achilles injury. Micky Mellon's side are looking to end a three-game winless run.