Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo doubtful as Leeds take on Leicester

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 1:04 pm
Jamie Shackleton is an injury concern for Leeds this weekend after he was forced off at Norwich (Richard Sellers/PA)
Leeds are assessing Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Leicester.

Shackleton was forced off with a knock during the win at Norwich last weekend, while Firpo has been out for over a month after sustaining a muscle injury during the October international break.

The Whites are already without Luke Ayling (knee), Robin Koch (pelvis) and Patrick Bamford (ankle) as they look for back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes are expected to be available for Leicester’s trip to Elland Road.

The duo missed Thursday’s 1-1 Europa League draw with Spartak Moscow due to illness.

James Justin is close to a return after a serious knee injury but Wesley Fofana (broken leg) is out and Marc Albrighton is not expected back until the end of the month.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Dallas, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Rodrigo, James, Raphinha, Klich, Harrison, Shackleton, Roberts, Forshaw, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Gelhardt, Drameh, Hjelde.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Bertrand, Evans, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Ndidi, Barnes, Maddison, Choudhury, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka, Lookman, Vardy.

